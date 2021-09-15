Certain Launches Touchpoint Stream for Virtual and Hybrid Events

Certain, a provider of event marketing and management technologies, launched Touchpoint Stream to help event professionals and marketers deliver interactive experiences for virtual and hybrid event attendees.

Touchpoint Stream provides a central platform for attendees to access live and on-demand content and engage with speakers, sponsors, event hosts, and fellow attendees. By capturing attendee engagement through features such as live polling, surveys, chat, gamification and discussion boards, Stream transforms that data into a tailored attendee journey throughout the event.

"With the continued pressure from COVID-19 variants, event planners and marketers need the flexible solutions that engage all audiences," said Peter Micciche, CEO of Certain, in a statement. "We designed Touchpoint Stream to provide support for event and marketing professionals who are looking for a single, intuitive platform to stream live and on-demand sessions while also offering an interactive experience for their attendees."

To help deliver virtual content, Certain has selected Kaltura, a provider of live, real-time, and on-demand video solutions and embedded its virtual platform directly within the Touchpoint engagement app.