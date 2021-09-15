-->
  • September 15, 2021

Alpine IQ Launches Native Apps for Cannabis Dispensaries

Alpine IQ, a data and marketing solutions provider for cannabis retailers, today launched native apps to provide a secure, highly-personal marketing channel.

Specific features include the following:

  • Push notification enablement;
  • Synchronized customer journeys that correspond with POS, e-commerce, and social profiles
  • In-app shopping and ordering on iOS;
  • Discount tier progress, multiple redemption methodologies, and cross-device compatibility;
  • The ability to onboard customers directly in apps;
  • Refer-a-friend program enablement;
  • Compliance with app stores; and
  • Consolidated feed of text, email, native app push, and browser push notifications.

"We're excited to bring to life native apps for our retail customers, which they can leverage to drive unmatched customer loyalty," said Nicholas Paschal, co-founder and CEO of Alpine IQ, in a statement. "So many brands place their trust in a marketplace app where you and your programs are listed side by side with other retailers. You don't want to have a race to the bottom on margins or max points, and you don't want your push notifications trapped in an app that has your competitors in it. Additionally, our native app enables brands to circumnavigate any current and forthcoming compliance issues, as Alpine IQ is on the forefront of data-driven solutions with compliance in mind."

