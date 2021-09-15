Mediafly Launches Revenue 360

Mediafly, a sales enablement technology provider, today introduced Revenue360, a revenue intelligence solution that aggregates sales and content account activity and engagement data across the customer journey to help sales leaders assess opportunity health, improve forecasting, and drive deal wins.

Revenue360 captures account activities and content engagement from the first interaction on the website to sales meetings to follow-up from sales reps to provide a holistic view of the deal pipeline and prescriptive nexts steps. It offers a centralized hub aggregating all sales activity and content engagement data to provide revenue teams actionable insights on deal opportunities and risks. It also extends post-sale to monitor customer activity and engagement indicating account health.