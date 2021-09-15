Mediafly Launches Revenue 360
Mediafly, a sales enablement technology provider, today introduced Revenue360, a revenue intelligence solution that aggregates sales and content account activity and engagement data across the customer journey to help sales leaders assess opportunity health, improve forecasting, and drive deal wins.
Revenue360 captures account activities and content engagement from the first interaction on the website to sales meetings to follow-up from sales reps to provide a holistic view of the deal pipeline and prescriptive nexts steps. It offers a centralized hub aggregating all sales activity and content engagement data to provide revenue teams actionable insights on deal opportunities and risks. It also extends post-sale to monitor customer activity and engagement indicating account health.
"Many companies claim to have revenue intelligence capabilities, but their solutions provide users with only partial intelligence," said Carson Conant, CEO and founder of Mediafly, in a statement. "In a digital selling environment, sales organizations can no longer rely solely on what happened in the meeting to accurately gauge opportunity health. They also need to understand how buyers engage with content outside of live sales interactions. With the most robust content engagement analytics in the market, Mediafly is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap, offering revenue teams full visibility into insights derived from engagement or lack thereof with the content that is presented, shared and available online."
"A wealth of data often goes unnoticed in sales pipelines," said Tom Pisello, chief evangelist at Mediafly, in a statement. "Unfortunately, many companies rely on partial insights from CRM or qualitative feedback from sales reps following their meetings. While these insights are helpful, revenue teams have an opportunity to secure a holistic view of the entire deal pipeline, breaking down silos and gaining perspective into the overall health of an account. The addition of Revenue360 allows us to consolidate data and provide prescriptive recommendations unlike any platform on the market."