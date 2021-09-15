Progress Launches Sitefinity DX 14.0

Progress today released Progress Sitefinity DX 14.0, an extensible platform for creating digital experience platforms with new capabilities for low-code integration and chat-driven engagement, as well as enhanced headless content delivery.

Sitefinity DX 14.0 enables organizations to do the following:

Execute strategic, data-driven marketing informed by interaction history via comprehensive touchpoint attribution modeling;

Capitalize every channel across every stage of the funnel and customer lifecycle;

Drive visitors to positive outcomes by incorporating Progress' AI-driven chatbot platform, NativeChat, into their Sitefinity experiences.

Automate marketing operations and reduce implementation efforts through expanded connectivity between systems, with simplified workflows, service hooks, and low-code integration with components of existing tech stacks.

Deliver content across channels with enhanced content synchronization capabilities.

Improve content governance for multisite experiences across several business departments, units, locations, and brands with comprehensive multisite user group management.

Ensure an engaging and pleasant visitor experience and optimize SEO rankings, user engagement and conversion.