Progress Launches Sitefinity DX 14.0
Progress today released Progress Sitefinity DX 14.0, an extensible platform for creating digital experience platforms with new capabilities for low-code integration and chat-driven engagement, as well as enhanced headless content delivery.
Sitefinity DX 14.0 enables organizations to do the following:
- Execute strategic, data-driven marketing informed by interaction history via comprehensive touchpoint attribution modeling;
- Capitalize every channel across every stage of the funnel and customer lifecycle;
- Drive visitors to positive outcomes by incorporating Progress' AI-driven chatbot platform, NativeChat, into their Sitefinity experiences.
- Automate marketing operations and reduce implementation efforts through expanded connectivity between systems, with simplified workflows, service hooks, and low-code integration with components of existing tech stacks.
- Deliver content across channels with enhanced content synchronization capabilities.
- Improve content governance for multisite experiences across several business departments, units, locations, and brands with comprehensive multisite user group management.
- Ensure an engaging and pleasant visitor experience and optimize SEO rankings, user engagement and conversion.
"As the core of a composable DXP, Sitefinity DX 14.0 puts pieces of the puzzle in place, giving organizations a powerful solution without being overly complex or costly for creating digital experiences that drive businesses forward," said John Ainsworth, senior vice president of core products at Progress, in a statement. "Organizations can be confident that through integrated content and commerce, combined with advanced marketing insights and headless experience delivery, they can create omnichannel experiences that deliver the right content, at the right time, on the right channel. This is no longer a choice but a must for those who want to stay competitive."