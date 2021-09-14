Intuit to Acquire Mailchimp for $12 Billion

Intuit, providers of software like TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, and Credit Karma, will acquire Mailchimp, providers of a customer engagement and marketing platform for small and midsized businesses, for approximately $12 billion.

Together, Intuit and Mailchimp will work to deliver an end-to-end customer growth platform for small and midsized businesses, allowing them to combine their customer data from Mailchimp and QuickBooks' purchase data to get actionable insights.

"We're focused on powering prosperity around the world for consumers and small businesses. Together, Mailchimp and QuickBooks will help solve small and mid-market businesses' biggest barriers to growth: getting and retaining customers," said Sasan Goodarzi, CEO of Intuit, in a statement. "Expanding our platform to be at the center of small and mid-market business growth helps them overcome their most important financial challenges. Adding Mailchimp furthers our vision to provide an end-to-end customer growth platform to help our customers grow and run their businesses, putting the power of data in their hands to thrive."

Mailchimp brings to Intuit the following:

Global customer reach with 13 million total users globally, 2.4 million monthly active users, and 800,000 paid customers;

Data and technology in the form of 70 billion contacts and more than 250 rich partner integrations; and

AI-powered automation at scale that fuels 2.2 million daily AI-driven predictions.