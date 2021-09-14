LinkedIn Adds to Marketing Solutions

Today, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions announced new features to help marketers navigate a new world of work and build a greater connection with their communities.

The new features, centered around growing and deepening audience engagement, include the following:

Articles for Pages, which allows users to engage members with professional content they can consume without leaving the platform;

LinkedIn Live Events, which pulls together the reach and engagement of LinkedIn's native live-streaming tool with the planning and targeting of LinkedIn Events to allow users to sponsor streams in advance to targeted audiences and auto-notify event registrants when events go live.

New product enhancements, designed to help marketers accomplish and measure against brand building goals, include the following: