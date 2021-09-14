LinkedIn Adds to Marketing Solutions
Today, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions announced new features to help marketers navigate a new world of work and build a greater connection with their communities.
The new features, centered around growing and deepening audience engagement, include the following:
- Articles for Pages, which allows users to engage members with professional content they can consume without leaving the platform;
- LinkedIn Live Events, which pulls together the reach and engagement of LinkedIn's native live-streaming tool with the planning and targeting of LinkedIn Events to allow users to sponsor streams in advance to targeted audiences and auto-notify event registrants when events go live.
New product enhancements, designed to help marketers accomplish and measure against brand building goals, include the following:
- Brand Lift Testing, which allows marketers to measure the impact of LinkedIn Ads by taking a baseline of their brand's perception and then test the brand impact of those ads against key metrics.
- Reach Optimization, which allows users to optimize toward the number of unique member accounts that are shown ads.
- Reach/Frequency Forecasting and Reporting, which allows users to view the predicted reach and frequency for brand awareness campaigns within the Forecasting Tool and measure their results in the Campaign Manager reporting.