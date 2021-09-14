Tattle and Thanx Partner on Restaurant Feedback Capabilities

Tattle, a customer experience solutions provider, is integrating with Thanx's guest engagement and retention platform, helping restaurants and retailers personalize interactions with their guests, issue rewards, recover guests, and communicate with customers based on their individual feedback.

Tattle plus Thanx collects customer data, combining Tattle's ability to track customer feedback across all ordering channels using an open-API with Thanx's credit card integrations that capture both in-store and digital purchases. The Thanx solution augments Tattle's feedback data with its own behavior data to create custom segments and personalized promotions

"With guest transactions today more evenly distributed across ordering channels than ever before, the measurement of the guest experience has now become paramount for operators to deliver joy to guests," said Alex Beltrani, Tattle's founder and CEO, in a statement. "Based on over 80 million data points collected in 2021, delivery and take-out experience has shown to deliver a 20 percent lower guest satisfaction score compared to its dine-in counterpart, and dine-in showing a 7 percent decline in guest satisfaction since January 2021. Without on- and off-premise measurement, restaurants may miss the opportunity for both operational improvement and guest recovery, both of which are key contributors to ROI."

The core benefits of the Tattle integration include the following:

Automated post-transaction survey distribution to guests;

Pre-populated survey with transaction data to ensure more than 90 percent survey completion rate of 50-questions;

Statistically significant guest feedback volume for reliable identification of high-impact areas for improvement;

Combined feedback provided via Tattle with behavioral context from Thanx for personalized engagement based on key metrics, such as customer frequency, spend, and items purchased; and

More opportunity for guest recovery to extend hospitality beyond restaurants walls.

Starbird Chicken is already seeing dividends from the partnership.