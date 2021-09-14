Emplifi Releases Social Commerce Cloud

Emplifi, a unified customer experience platform provider, today launched Emplifi Social Commerce Cloud, offering social commerce capabilities for marketers, ecommerce leaders, and social media teams. It delivers a full suite of solutions to enable social shopping by synchronizing social commerce activities across platforms, providing automated and live assistance during the shopping experience, and giving companies a single, holistic view of their social commerce efforts, along with advanced analytics.

Emplifi Social Commerce Cloud contains the following:

Shop Sync — By allowing companies to orchestrate, integrate, and synchronize activities across all social shops, Shop Sync enables ecommerce teams to provide an omnishop synchronization across social platforms, including an API integration with Facebook Shops and Instagram Shops. Shop Sync also tracks inventory across all social shops for a full view of product availability and performance across all platforms.

Shop Clerk--Emplifi's AI-powered Shop Clerk bot delivers a personalized shopping experience through sophisticated conversational commerce capabilities, guiding shoppers from discovery to purchase. The intelligent bot can answer product questions, complete transactions, offer in-store pick-up information, recommend additional product add-ons, seamlessly hand over to care agents, and deliver quick surveys via Emplifi's natural language processing and Intent Engine.

Shop 360 Analytics--Based on input from early adopter customers, 360 Shop Dashboard was designed to offer a comprehensive view of product performance and inventory status across all social media shops.

Social Care--Seamlessly integrated alongside other customer support tools like Emplifi Agent and Emplifi Bot, Emplfi Social Care brings together marketing and operations to help service customers while measuring the success of the entire customer journey.