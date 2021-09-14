Crownpeak Launches Experience Optimization Engine Powered by Dynamic Yield

Crownpeak, a digital experience platform provider, today launched the Crownpeak Experience Optimization Engine, powered by Dynamic Yield, helping companies create, optimize, and deliver individualized digital experiences across channels, at scale.

"Buyers today are more empowered, independent, and online, often preferring to navigate their journeys themselves rather than engage with sales upfront," said Lacey Ford, chief marketing officer of Crownpeak, in a statement. "That's why it's incredibly important to provide tailored, relevant, and easy-to-navigate digital experiences that draw prospects to you and keep them engaged. Our experience optimization engine and partnership with Dynamic Yield enable companies to make the most of their content, using personalization and A/B testing to create cohesive buyer journeys and impactful customer experiences that ultimately increase sales"

Dynamic Yield algorithmically matches content, products, and offers to each individual based on their online activities, historical behavior, and more. And its advanced AdaptML system uses a self-training deep learning model to predict and recommend products that are most likely to drive engagement and purchases.

The Crownpeak Experience Optimization Engine integrates Dynamic Yield's technology into its digital experience platform (DXP) and hybrid headless CMS. Companies can build, test, and deploy experiences across the customer journey, taking advantage of the following capabilities:

AI-powered content recommendations that evolve as individuals' preferences do;

Advanced segmentation and analytics to identify and personalize to key audience segments;

Personalization everywhere, such as the layout, menu bars, display ads, pop-ups, calls-to-action, text, and more;

Cohesive cross-channel experiences, enabling customers to pick up where they left off, whether on desktop, mobile, or email;

Unified profiles, based on a single view of each customer or prospect for personalization using the most up-to-date data;

Automated testing and optimization to improve workflows, maximize content performance, and achieve incrementality; and

Cross-functional application.