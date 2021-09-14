Glia Partners with Kasisto
Glia has integrated Kasisto's KAI digital experience platform for the financial services industry into its Digital Customer Service platform.
Through the Kasisto and Glia partnership, banks and credit unions can leverage the artificial intelligence-powered digital assistant to conversationally respond to customer needs in the moment. When the need for human support arises, the assistant seamlessly transfers interactions to a live representative through the Glia platform. The full context and history of the conversation is also passed along.
KAI assembles a full financial picture of each customer and proactively communicates with them using data from their financial and engagement histories, along with scientific behavioral insights. KAI comes ready with thousands of pre-built conversational interactions to support customers' banking needs and respond to their most frequent inquiries.
"The KAI virtual assistant has deep financial expertise, which enables interactions to be relevant, intuitive, and highly effective," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia, in a statement. "Through partnering with Kasisto, we're helping financial institutions provide seamless customer support and eliminating the need for customers to ever have to re-explain themselves, a source of notable frustration and inefficiencies. We're proud to partner with leaders like Kasisto as we continue to empower institutions to reimagine how they serve customers in a digital world."
"Our partnership with Glia brings the financial services industry a complete and pre-integrated offering of AI and human support for customer engagement. KAI is an exceptional digital experience platform that gets to know the customer and offers elevated digital engagement experiences," said Zor Gorelov, CEO and co-founder of Kasisto, in a statement. "Together we will deliver financial institutions an insightful, intelligent, and intuitive digital assistant that will drive customer engagement through KAI, while being seamlessly supported by Glia's industry-leading servicing capability."
"A partnership between Glia and Kasisto empowers financial institutions to significantly enhance the banking experience by offering meaningful and efficient digital assistance that seamlessly transfers to a live agent at the right moment and in their preferred method of communication," said Andrea Argueta, chief operating officer of IDB Global Federal Credit Union, a mutual Glia and Kasisto customer, in a statement. "This will free human resources to strategically focus on the more intricate interactions to ensure we provide the best customer support at the right time."
