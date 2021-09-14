Glia Partners with Kasisto

Glia has integrated Kasisto's KAI digital experience platform for the financial services industry into its Digital Customer Service platform.

Through the Kasisto and Glia partnership, banks and credit unions can leverage the artificial intelligence-powered digital assistant to conversationally respond to customer needs in the moment. When the need for human support arises, the assistant seamlessly transfers interactions to a live representative through the Glia platform. The full context and history of the conversation is also passed along.

KAI assembles a full financial picture of each customer and proactively communicates with them using data from their financial and engagement histories, along with scientific behavioral insights. KAI comes ready with thousands of pre-built conversational interactions to support customers' banking needs and respond to their most frequent inquiries.