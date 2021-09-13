Sprinklr Introduces Modern Research Lite

Sprinklr, providers of a unified customer experience management platform, has introduced Modern Research Lite, a lightweight version of Sprinklr Modern Research that is free for 30 days.

Modern Research Lite includes the following:

"As more customers use digital channels, the amount of unstructured publicly available data, from reviews to comments, is unprecedented. This data creates a tremendous challenge for brands that don't have advanced AI-powered capabilities and strong social media channel partnerships," said Pavitar Singh, chief technology officer of Sprinklr, in a statement. "With Sprinklr Modern Research Lite, any large enterprise is empowered to unlock valuable insights from analyzing data in minutes."