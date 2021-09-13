Sprinklr Introduces Modern Research Lite
Sprinklr, providers of a unified customer experience management platform, has introduced Modern Research Lite, a lightweight version of Sprinklr Modern Research that is free for 30 days.
Modern Research Lite includes the following:
- Seamless login experience with zero configuration;
- Dashboards for dozens of use cases;
- Brand and customer experience insights;
- Competitive intelligence; and
- Ability to share insights and dashboards with internal team members.
"As more customers use digital channels, the amount of unstructured publicly available data, from reviews to comments, is unprecedented. This data creates a tremendous challenge for brands that don't have advanced AI-powered capabilities and strong social media channel partnerships," said Pavitar Singh, chief technology officer of Sprinklr, in a statement. "With Sprinklr Modern Research Lite, any large enterprise is empowered to unlock valuable insights from analyzing data in minutes."