LiveIntent Partners with OpenX

LiveIntent, providers of a marketing platform powered by the email address, has expanded its partnership with OpenX to begin delivering its Authenticated Bridge framework and nonID identifier into the OpenX bidstream, allowing marketers to transact on an identifier without dependence on third-party cookies.

LiveIntent's Authenticated Bridge solution and the nonID is an advertising addressability framework powered by email and engineered with consent and security in mind. LiveIntent and OpenX are helping marketers bridge all the insights nurtured and grown within email campaigns to the web and beyond for audience resolution and addressability powered by a bridge connecting advertiser and publisher first-party data.

Publishers need to enable the LiveIntent user ID sub-module in their OpenX Prebid Adapter to accept demand made possible by the Authenticated Bridge across their web properties.

For marketers who have built audiences based on nonIDs, these users can be targeted and reached via an OpenX Deal ID across more than 800 million hashed emails and nonIDs that have been matched to OpenX Supply. Even publishers who haven't yet implemented Authenticated Bridge can participate and accept this demand.

Additionally, the expanded LiveIntent and OpenX partnership will open opportunities for buyers to access LiveIntent's aggregated newsletter audiences. Centered around verticals or audience segments, these audiences are matched to the OpenAudience graph, allowing buyers to target consumers in these groups through a standard programmatic campaign run through OpenX.