Boostr Adds Multidimensional Reporting

Boostr, a provider of an omnichannel CRM and order management platform for media and advertising companies, has added multidimensional reporting (MDR) to its suite of analytic offerings.

MDR automates ingestion of ad server delivery data. Once ingested, Boostr automatically maps the delivery data to the line items in the platform. Finally, in Boostr Analytics, MDR surfaces all that combined data as available columns so users can build out the types of reports they need. The reporting can track invoiceable or recognized revenue by line item and break out that data by inventory, geolocation, publisher partners, creatives, YouTube Channel, and more.