ZoomInfo Acquires RingLead

ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, has acquired RingLead, a provider of data orchestration and revenue operations automation. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

RingLead is a data quality management tool that automates sales, marketing, and revenue operations throughout the entire customer lifecycle, transforming raw, fragmented, and inaccurate data into intelligence that can be used to build targeted audiences, trigger workflows, drive business decisions, and accelerate revenue growth. It ingests, cleans, enhances, segments, scores, and routes data and then provides a customizable, and rules-driven approach to integrating this data into systems of record.

The acquisition of RingLead tightens the connection between the intelligence layer and engagement layer within the ZoomInfo platform.