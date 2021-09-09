ZoomInfo Acquires RingLead
ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, has acquired RingLead, a provider of data orchestration and revenue operations automation. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
RingLead is a data quality management tool that automates sales, marketing, and revenue operations throughout the entire customer lifecycle, transforming raw, fragmented, and inaccurate data into intelligence that can be used to build targeted audiences, trigger workflows, drive business decisions, and accelerate revenue growth. It ingests, cleans, enhances, segments, scores, and routes data and then provides a customizable, and rules-driven approach to integrating this data into systems of record.
The acquisition of RingLead tightens the connection between the intelligence layer and engagement layer within the ZoomInfo platform.
"A clean and unified view of the customer is absolutely critical for go-to-market teams—often the difference between winning and losing a sale," said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo's founder and CEO, in a statement. "The acquisition of RingLead allows our customers to marry ZoomInfo intelligence with other data sources to create a unified view of their customers and shorten the path from data to engagement. These are prerequisites for effective, data-driven automation. RingLead helps us take the next step in continuing to build a comprehensive, modern go-to-market platform where data and insights drive intelligent and automated orchestration."
"Since day one, RingLead has remained focused on delivering innovative and integrated data orchestration software that supports high-growth businesses as they go to market in an increasingly competitive and digitized landscape," RingLead Chief Operating Officer Colby Greene, who will join ZoomInfo as director of pre-sales, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to join ZoomInfo, an innovator that shares our vision and passion for building out an end-to-end go-to-market platform."
