Paysafe Partners with Konnektive

Paysafe, a specialized payments platform provider, has partnered with Konnektive CRM, a provider of CRM and order management solutions, to make Konnektive CRM available via Paysafe, providing online merchants with integrated software for business management and payment solutions, including multicurrency payment processing, fulfillment automation, and affiliate tracking.

Designed specifically for digital marketers, Konnektive CRM delivers full affiliate tracking, a subscription billing platform, fraud management, funnel analytics, and publisher manager. Its tracking and reporting functionality provides access to key performance indicators for sales performance.