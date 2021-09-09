Paysafe Partners with Konnektive
Paysafe, a specialized payments platform provider, has partnered with Konnektive CRM, a provider of CRM and order management solutions, to make Konnektive CRM available via Paysafe, providing online merchants with integrated software for business management and payment solutions, including multicurrency payment processing, fulfillment automation, and affiliate tracking.
Designed specifically for digital marketers, Konnektive CRM delivers full affiliate tracking, a subscription billing platform, fraud management, funnel analytics, and publisher manager. Its tracking and reporting functionality provides access to key performance indicators for sales performance.
"In responding to new opportunities in and around the digital marketing space, it's critical that we offer our customers the ability to choose platforms that will help them effectively manage their compliance and business management needs," said Shaun Lavelle, senior vice president and general manager of direct marketing at Paysafe, in a statement. "By relaunching our relationship with Konnektive CRM, we can offer merchants a best-in-class CRM platform with multiple sponsor banks, which is tailored to ensure that we continue doing business the right way in this highly regulated vertical."
"We're excited about the opportunity this renewed collaboration presents for our broad range of merchant partners, who require access to the leading unified and market-compliant solutions that cater to their core business needs. By working alongside Paysafe and leveraging their years of experience, we are taking another crucial step in supporting merchant growth by providing them with the confidence to succeed in a competitive digital marketing space," said Matt Martorano, CEO of Konnektive CRM, in a statement.