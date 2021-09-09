Infosys Launches Equinox Digital Commerce Platform

Infosys, a provider of digital services and consulting, today launched Infosys Equinox to help companies deliver hyper-segmented, personalized omnichannel commerce experiences for B2B and B2C buyers.

Equinox's architecture lets companies pick and choose out-of-the-box microservices and pre-built experiences to build curated digital journeys. It helps businesses transform their digital commerce across marketing, merchandizing, e-commerce, store operations, supply chain, and customer service through its four offerings: Infosys Equinox Microservices, Infosys Equinox Commerce, Infosys Equinox Experiences, and Infosys Equinox Marketing.

Infosys Equinox facilitates closer consumer nteractions by enabling companies to deliver unique customer journeys that take advantage of emerging social, chat, voice, and augmented reality commerce channels. Creating multi-sites adapted for multiple languages and currencies, with deeply localized features and real-time promotions, is convenient with the platform's business user tooling and workflows

The platform also offers a repository of microservices that can integrate with other platforms to deliver headless commerce capabilities. These microservices enable various commerce models and build on open-source technologies. Businesses can also deploy segment-specific, user experience innovations on-demand.