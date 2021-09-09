Infosys Launches Equinox Digital Commerce Platform
Infosys, a provider of digital services and consulting, today launched Infosys Equinox to help companies deliver hyper-segmented, personalized omnichannel commerce experiences for B2B and B2C buyers.
Equinox's architecture lets companies pick and choose out-of-the-box microservices and pre-built experiences to build curated digital journeys. It helps businesses transform their digital commerce across marketing, merchandizing, e-commerce, store operations, supply chain, and customer service through its four offerings: Infosys Equinox Microservices, Infosys Equinox Commerce, Infosys Equinox Experiences, and Infosys Equinox Marketing.
Infosys Equinox facilitates closer consumer nteractions by enabling companies to deliver unique customer journeys that take advantage of emerging social, chat, voice, and augmented reality commerce channels. Creating multi-sites adapted for multiple languages and currencies, with deeply localized features and real-time promotions, is convenient with the platform's business user tooling and workflows
The platform also offers a repository of microservices that can integrate with other platforms to deliver headless commerce capabilities. These microservices enable various commerce models and build on open-source technologies. Businesses can also deploy segment-specific, user experience innovations on-demand.
"With the customer experience landscape evolving every week, companies can't afford to get into a set it-forget it mode. It will take embracing a human-centric approach to create distinctive shopping experiences that match the pulse of consumers," said Karmesh Vaswani, executive vice president and global head of consumer, retail, and logistics at Infosys, in a statement. "nfosys Equinox makes this less of a struggle. It offers commerce-as-a-service to engage with both B2B and B2C shoppers through one platform that has more than 50 percent greater speed-to-market than any other solution when it comes to adding new microservices or starting a new commerce presence. Infosys Equinox provides the perfect balance between agility and adaptability and is a great way for leaders to cement their advantage and for challengers to up their commerce play."
"Infosys Equinox serves us as a digital hub powering over 250 of our global brand sites, B2B ecommerce and recipe sites, as well as direct-to-consumer (D2C) initiatives. We are able to launch new brand sites in as little as three to five days. The platform also supports our hyper-personalization initiatives and distills real-time insights for our marketing programs. With Infosys Equinox, we at Kraft Heinz are well set to offer richer, more personalized, and meaningful experiences to our consumers," said Eric Nelson, chief information officer for North America at The Kraft Heinz Company, in a statement.