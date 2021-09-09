SlickText Introduces Workflows

SlickText, a provider of text communications, has launched Workflows to help marketers implement complex, intent-driven conversational sequences.

With SlickText Workflows, companies can automate touchpoints while providing a truly one-to-one, customer-to-brand experience via text messaging.

SlickText Workflows automates a variety of campaigns and tasks, including lead nurturing and engagement campaigns, intelligent abandoned cart sequencing, and drip campaigns. These campaigns and potential use cases cover a variety of purposes throughout all steps of the customer lifecycle—from data collection and loyal customer touch points to new lead engagement.

Workflows also offers robust analytics and reporting capabilities. Marketers can use its analytics dashboard to gather insights from a variety of statistics, including performance metrics, click-through rates, and cart recovery analytics. The analytics dashboard also offers real-time statistics for each automation and what's happening along each step in the marketing campaign.