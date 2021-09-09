Loopio and Seismic Deepen Integrations

Loopio, a provider of request for proposal (RFP) response software, has expanded its integration with Seismic, a provider of sales enablement solutions, to offer an end-to-end solution for sales content management, coaching and training, proactive content delivery, and sales proposal creation.

The integration allows customers to share and use sales and response content across the two platforms in new ways; leverage ontent to win more business; complete responses in Loopio leveraging Seismic content; and deliver content and tracking engagement through Seismic.

"We are thrilled to deepen our market-leading alliance with Seismic in support of our mutual customers," said Zak Hemraj, CEO and co-founder of Loopio, in a statement. "The events of the last 18 months have accelerated the pace of digital transformation. Many companies have increased their focus on modernizing their sales technology stacks. especially at global enterprises and financial services institutions. Our latest product enhancements enable organizations to gain additional efficiencies from their existing technology investments to better serve their customers."

Seismic users can select attachments, tables, charts, and text from their content profiles and add them to their RFP and questionnaire responses in Loopio. In addition, the integration now allows Seismic users to export their completed responses from Loopio directly into a Seismic workspace. From there, Seismic's LiveSend tracking and analytics can be leveraged to deliver the final document to the client and track their engagement.