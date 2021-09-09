GWI Updates Market Research Platform

GWI has updated its market research platform, arming employees with one consistent in-depth view of their global or local audiences.

The new platform includes smart tools for exploring available datasets and access to a harmonized ongoing study of digital consumers, representing 2 billion people globally. Users of the flagship survey, GWI Core, can gather insights from more than 40,000 data points from more than 800,000 interviews.