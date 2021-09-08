Salesloft Introduces the Modern Revenue Workspace

Salesloft today introduced the Modern Revenue Workspace.

The Modern Revenue Workspace leverages Salesloft's Cadence, Conversations, Deals, and Analytics products with new integrated workflows that allow sellers to work across the platform. In just a few clicks, sellers can do the following:

Data and artificial intelligence are integrated into sellers' day-to-day workflows to help them identify the most engaged prospects and winnable deals so they can take action faster. Teams can work together to coach and collaborate to advance deals.

"When COVID-19 forced companies to pivot to digital selling, the sales tech market exploded," said Salesloft CEO Kyle Porter in a statement. "But more software has actually made sellers' lives harder. They're failing to hit revenue targets because too much of their time is spent navigating between tools and doing manual work-arounds. Sellers need more efficiency in executing day-to-day tasks. They need insights on performance, time for coaching, and collaboration with their team to advance deals."

"We are introducing a new way to sell," said Ellie Fields, chief product officer at Salesloft, in a statement. "Salesloft is giving sellers and sales teams everything they need in one place with a simple, elegant, and easy-to-use interface. They have one prioritized action queue that lets them engage with buyers, know what to do next, and get the coaching and insights they need to win. Only Salesloft can give sellers everything they need, right in their workflow, so they can better serve customers and win more deals."

"As a company that has been enabling remote work for more than 30 years, we know you have to have the right technology to keep employees engaged and productive wherever they happen to be," said Hope Simmons, vice president of digital sales for Citrix, in a statement. "With The Modern Revenue Workspace, we can provide coaching to our digital sales team that enables them to be and do their best, whether they are working at home, in the office, or on the road. The analytics capabilities planned for the solution hold the potential to deliver valuable insights, which we can leverage to do this in a more personal and efficient way."