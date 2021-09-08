Clickatell Launches Chat 2 Pay
Clickatell, a provider of mobile communications and chat commerce solutions, today launched Chat 2 Pay, allowing merchants to offer payments and transactions to consumers in chat.
Chat 2 Pay enables merchants to securely accept payments in chat messaging by sending consumers a payment link via SMS or WhatsApp.
Chat 2 Pay lets merchants request and facilitate payments in three steps:
- Customer service or sales representatives trigger payment requests from standard CRM or order management systems and send them to customer as links.
- Customers receive secure payment links via SMS or WhatsApp. The links direct customers to a hosted, responsive checkout page.
- Customers then complete details and submit payments, receiving order confirmations and receipts via chat.
"Brands can now improve their customer service with Chat 2 Pay by providing a more convenient and secure way to make payments in chat messaging," said Pieter de Villiers, CEO and co-founder of Clickatell, in a statement. "Chat 2 Pay addresses today's boom worldwide in digital payments, a shift in consumer behavior and response to the impact of the pandemic. It also helps address consumers' physical proximity concerns while reducing fraud. Chat 2 Pay delivers a secure, frictionless, and contact free checkout with no need to hand credit cards to merchants or read card details over the phone.
"As chat commerce accelerates, we are innovating to create payment systems like Chat 2 Pay, where all brands, no matter the size, may accept payments in the chat channels consumers have come to love, trust, and use every day," de Villiers said. "By taking the payment capabilities brands have on their websites, apps, and in their call centers and making them available via chat, simpler payments will further drive adoption of this low-cost, efficient channel for interactions and transactions."