Clickatell Launches Chat 2 Pay

Clickatell, a provider of mobile communications and chat commerce solutions, today launched Chat 2 Pay, allowing merchants to offer payments and transactions to consumers in chat.

Chat 2 Pay enables merchants to securely accept payments in chat messaging by sending consumers a payment link via SMS or WhatsApp.

Chat 2 Pay lets merchants request and facilitate payments in three steps:

Customer service or sales representatives trigger payment requests from standard CRM or order management systems and send them to customer as links. Customers receive secure payment links via SMS or WhatsApp. The links direct customers to a hosted, responsive checkout page. Customers then complete details and submit payments, receiving order confirmations and receipts via chat.