BrandMaker Acquires Marketing Solutions Provider Hive9

BrandMaker, a provider of marketing software, has acquired Hive9, a marketing planning, budgeting, and performance management solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hive9 further strengthens the combined capabilities of BrandMaker and Allocadia, which joined forces in July. Its differentiated capabilities enable the combined companies to support customers from mid-market to enterprise.

Hive9 also brings to the combined companies advanced attribution, campaign insights, goal-setting, predictions, work, resource, and content management capabilities, simplifying the connections between systems.