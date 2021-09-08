BrandMaker Acquires Marketing Solutions Provider Hive9
BrandMaker, a provider of marketing software, has acquired Hive9, a marketing planning, budgeting, and performance management solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Hive9 further strengthens the combined capabilities of BrandMaker and Allocadia, which joined forces in July. Its differentiated capabilities enable the combined companies to support customers from mid-market to enterprise.
Hive9 also brings to the combined companies advanced attribution, campaign insights, goal-setting, predictions, work, resource, and content management capabilities, simplifying the connections between systems.
"Hive9 brings even more value to the BrandMaker-Allocadia combination," said BrandMaker CEO Mirko Holzer in a statement. "Together, we are better positioned than ever to become the global market leader in the marketing operations space, with a robust portfolio of marketing operations solutions and capabilities unmatched by our competition. Ultimately, our end-to-end solution will more fully empower CMOs and marketing teams to connect strategy to outcomes and accelerate growth."
"Hive9 has unique top-down and bottom-up business planning functionality that empowers CMOs to build plans with integrity, justify their budgets, and continuously improve business results," said Hive9's CEO and founder, Darin Hicks, in a statement. "As part of the larger global BrandMaker team, we'll be able to offer Hive9's innovative feature set to a much larger segment of the market, while also connecting our current Hive9 customers with the exciting additional capabilities BrandMaker and Allocadia offer."