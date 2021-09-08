Exchange Solutions Launches Promo Enhance

Exchange Solutions, a personalized loyalty solutions provider, has launched Promo Enhance, a modular, cloud-based loyalty offering.

Promo Enhance leverages promotion personalization, automation, customer experience and analytics from Exchange Solutions' ES Loyalty product. Specifically, Promo Enhance allows retailers to do the following:

"Exchange Solutions understands that retailers want to foster better relationships with their consumers, especially those that belong to their loyalty programs. Promo Enhance gives any retailer an opportunity to do so quickly and efficiently by offering more relevant and impactful promotional experiences,” said Scott MacDonald, vice president of product and marketing at Exchange Solutions, in a statement. "Promo Enhance is a perfect fit for retailers that need to ramp up their promotion personalization efforts but do not have the resources or hefty budget required to completely replace their existing platform, including those offered by our competitors. We commit to working with any program platform in order to help retailers maximize loyalty member spend and promotion profitability, improve member experiences, and streamline promotion management. We are thrilled by the results generated to date and are excited for the opportunity to continue growing loyalty program performance on an ongoing basis."