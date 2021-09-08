InsideView Adds Technographic Data to Its Platform

InsideView, a Demandbase company, is integrating technographic data from fellow Demandbase company DemandMatrix into its platform. The integration significantly expands InsideView's technographic data offering.

InsideView will also offer customized technographic intelligence based on new data sets tailored to the needs of sales, marketing, analytics, and data science teams through professional services.

InsideView's enhanced technographic data provides detailed information about potential customers' technology stacks, including the hardware and software installed, technology adoption patterns, and data predicting the next technology a company will purchase.

Customers will now have access to the following:

An expanded universe of more than 15,000 front-end and back-end technologies;

Integrated technographic profiles for millions of companies;

Technographic profiles for up to 82 million domains available in an offline file; and

Regularly refreshed technographic data across millions of companies.

"InsideView is on a mission to help marketers and sellers crush their numbers by giving them an inside advantage over their competitors," said Marc Perramond, vice president of product at InsideView, in a statement. "Comprehensive and accurate technographic data is among the most effective B2B signals when it comes to identifying the right prospects, partners, or talent pools. I am beyond thrilled to offer this game-changing data set to InsideView customers. Our own data scientists tested every major technographic data source and found DemandMatrix technographics to be the most accurate and comprehensive. Not only that, their technographic data had the single greatest predictive value in identifying new customers."

Technographic data will be integrated across the InsideView product line. Customers will be able to filter by technographics when building market segments and lists in InsideView Apex, InsideView Target, and InsideView Insights. Accounts and leads can be enriched with technographics using InsideView Data Integrity and InsideView APIs. Complete technographic profiles will also be available within InsideView Insights.

InsideView Professional Services will offer customers additional, tailored insights, such as IT spend, revenue potential, next technology purchase, ISV/SI intelligence, and trending technology skills.