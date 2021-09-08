ON24 Adds Webcast Elite to ON24 Engagement Hub

ON24 today introduced capabilities for audiences to watch ON24 Webcast Elite live webinars directly in ON24 Engagement Hub, a central content destination to generate demand with prospects, engage customers, and drive partner enablement.

With live webinar viewing now available in ON24 Engagement Hub, companies can bring together all their live and on-demand experiences in one dynamic content hub that captures audience interest, buying readiness, and content performance across all digital engagement activities.

ON24 Engagement Hub allows companies to connect audiences to their best live webinars, videos, and on-demand content in a central hub and drive further engagement. Users can move from live ON24 Webcast Elite webinars to different content experiences. Companies can capture the same first-person engagement data when customers and prospects view a live webinar in ON24 Engagement Hub, as well as measure program and content performance. And ON24’s AI-based recommendation engine delivers additional content and personalized experiences based on individuals' needs and interests.

In addition to live webinar viewing, new features in ON24 Engagement Hub include the following:

Favoriting and bookmarking: Users can save content that interests them, while content progress bars show which videos were started and where to resume from last watch. Audiences can navigate between content categories, see which webinars are live now, and register for upcoming events with one click.

Dynamic content powered by artificial intelligence: Once content is viewed, the ON24 AI engine delivers a different personalized recommendation when a user returns to the hub. Marketing teams can automate or manually curate content to showcase in the hero section of the hub, call out current live experiences, and use a countdown clock to promote upcoming webinars.

Predefined content categories: Users can define the timeframe for Upcoming Events and the hub automatically adds and removes the right webinars. Attendees can also find all their favorite content in their My List category.

"We're delivering on our vision to build the industry's most powerful marketing and sales platform to generate demand, enable partners, and convert prospects," said Sharat Sharan, founder and CEO of ON24, in a statement. "Customers can now easily move audiences between their live webinars and content hubs to drive deeper engagement and accelerate the buyer journey." "ON24 Engagement Hub extends the life of our content and scales digital engagement globally," said Tom Ball, vice president of global demand generation at Emarsys, in a statement. "The ability to connect audiences between live webinars and on-demand content will empower customers to self-guide their own journey and access all our best content in one place."

ON24 Webcast Elite and ON24 Engagement Hub are part of the ON24 Digital Experience Platform, which also includes ON24 Virtual Conference, ;ON24 Breakouts, ON24 Target, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect.