Booksy Acquires Genbook
Booksy, a provider of platforms for appointment booking, business management, payment processing, marketing, no-show protection, and more, has acquired Genbook, providers of an online appointment scheduling and business management solution for small businesses in the grooming and wellness industry. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
In the coming months, Genbook service providers will be invited over to the Booksy platform.
"We are excited to join forces with one of the first companies in this space," said Stefan Batory, Booksy's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "While we have more than doubled our user base with organic growth, we look forward to catapulting our continued momentum through other acquisitions that closely align with our business goals. With Genbook, we will put more consumers in salon providers' chairs. This merger will give customers what they want and grow small businesses across the beauty industry."
"We are thrilled to partner with the fastest-growing app in the space and the number one app in the App Store," said Philipp Liver, CEO of Genbook, in a statement. "We are looking forward to offer our customer base Booksy's product portfolio to meet our customers' ever-growing needs."