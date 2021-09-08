Wootag Introduces Sports Signal

Wootag, providers of a visual interactive and insights platform, has launched Wootag Signals, enabling marketers to drive video interactives through sports events.

This solution lets marketers tap into a new audience segment and use real-time live events as a trigger to showcase customized marketing messaging and advertisements.

"In the video marketing industry that has long been plagued by lack of a way to drive conversions, Sports Signal helps drive the engagement with 230 percent to 370 percent uplift by allowing meaningful targeted reach at real-time live events. It is fundamentally important for marketers to engage their target audience on the digital journey and convert viewers into customers. Wootag will continually enhance Wootag Signal to provide marketers more features to increase business efficiency and maximize the marketing effort," said Raj Sunder, founder and CEO of Wootag, in a statement.