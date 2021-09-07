Capillary Acquires Persuade
Capillary Technologies, a customer loyalty and customer engagement solutions provider, has acquired customer experience (CX) company Persuade. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The Persuade acquisition enables Capillary to turbocharge curated actionable insights across the entire customer journey for both in-store and online experiences.
"Persuade's founders, John Tschida and Bill Jansen, bring a deep understanding of customer loyalty with many decades of combined experience in the loyalty management space. They have crystalized their knowledge by building four highly successful loyalty companies, including Persuade. Their team of seasoned professionals have built a world-class portfolio of prestigious customers. Together, Persuade and Capillary strive for excellence in the global loyalty space," said Aneesh Reddy, co-founder and CEO of Capillary Technologies, in a statement
"We are absolutely thrilled to join a global industry leader like Capillary," Tschida said in a statement. "Our shared commitment to reimagining loyalty will expand our combined market reach and sharpen our joint technical capabilities, delivering impactful and always-engaging solutions to customers."