DearDoc Releases AI Chat Customer Analytics

DearDoc, provider of a cloud-based medical practice growth platform, has released a customer analytics dashboard for its chatbot product. The analytics application allows healthcare providers to track real-time chatbot metrics like number of conversations, commonly asked questions, time spent on the chatbot, and more.

DearDoc currently serves more than 2,300 practices across more than 50 types of healthcare services. It offers 12 products to aid in every point of the patient journey. So far in 2021, its AI Chat has had almost 7 million chats.