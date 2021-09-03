GutCheck Launches Innovation Illuminator
GutCheck has launched the Innovation Illuminator, a product research tool giving marketers and product developers a unique window into the human experience.
Advanced hybrid natural language processing operates at scale to get deep inside people's hearts and minds. It identifies real emotions that drive decisions and loyalty, surfacing the most important unmet needs to encourage innovation.
GutCheck Innovation Illuminator sources from millions of digital, contextual conversations and reactions, via text analytics and hybrid NLP. It combines proprietary ontologies with machine learning and human expertise to derive 11 behavior-driving emotions and the most pervasive unmet needs. The resulting innovation prioritization framework provides immediate actionability for clients while fitting an agile workflow.
"Innovators and insights professionals are under a lot of pressure to find the next big idea but often miss critical human signals," said Rob Wengel, GutCheck's CEO, in a statement. "Uncovering emotions in an authentic and contextualized manner, at scale, has been impossible with traditional insights tools. GutCheck Innovation Illuminator delivers the breadth and depth of human experience intelligence, without which, many are left wondering if their innovation will hit the mark."