GutCheck Launches Innovation Illuminator

GutCheck has launched the Innovation Illuminator, a product research tool giving marketers and product developers a unique window into the human experience.

Advanced hybrid natural language processing operates at scale to get deep inside people's hearts and minds. It identifies real emotions that drive decisions and loyalty, surfacing the most important unmet needs to encourage innovation.

GutCheck Innovation Illuminator sources from millions of digital, contextual conversations and reactions, via text analytics and hybrid NLP. It combines proprietary ontologies with machine learning and human expertise to derive 11 behavior-driving emotions and the most pervasive unmet needs. The resulting innovation prioritization framework provides immediate actionability for clients while fitting an agile workflow.