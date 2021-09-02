Ambition Integrates with Microsoft Teams
Ambition, a provider of sales coaching and gamification software, has integrated with Microsoft Teams, allowing sellers and revenue teams to evaluate their performance using real-time data, leverage more impactful incentives and competitions to drive business, and build culture by celebrating individual or team milestones together.
Now, in the same interface they use for online meetings and chat, reps can see who on their team is successfully completing key sales activities or hitting revenue goals. Users can also create scheduled or real-time alerts into specific Microsoft Teams channels.
"Ambition for Microsoft Teams will have a huge impact on our customers," said Brian Trautschold, co-founder and chief operating officer of Ambition, in a statement. "Teams is where people work; it is where people collaborate, so with Ambition integrations, we can drive awareness and collaboration beyond the revenue team with our workflow engine and automated insights. This partnership empowers sales enablement and revenue leaders to engage their reps, foster accountability, and build culture."
"Ambition's key differentiator is that we are purpose-built for the enterprise," said Butler Raines, vice president of product and engineering at Ambition, in a statement. "Our Microsoft Teams integration is important because of the customers we share with Microsoft across some of the largest U.S enterprises in finance, transportation, energy, and technology. Now our mutual customers can automate both recognition and encouragement wherever their teams and employees choose to work."
