Ambition Integrates with Microsoft Teams

Ambition, a provider of sales coaching and gamification software, has integrated with Microsoft Teams, allowing sellers and revenue teams to evaluate their performance using real-time data, leverage more impactful incentives and competitions to drive business, and build culture by celebrating individual or team milestones together.

Now, in the same interface they use for online meetings and chat, reps can see who on their team is successfully completing key sales activities or hitting revenue goals. Users can also create scheduled or real-time alerts into specific Microsoft Teams channels.