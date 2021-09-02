airSlate Partners with TechSoup

airSlate, a provider of workflow automation solutions, has partnered with TechSoup to bring its signNow e-signature solution to TechSoup's network of more than 1.6 million global nonprofits at a discount.

"airSlate is thrilled to partner with TechSoup to extend the capabilities of signNow to nonprofits," said Scott Owen, vice president of business development and channel at airSlate, in a statement. "We're proud of this opportunity to offer our highly scalable e-signature solution to help these important organizations better serve their global communities and look forward to future opportunities to share our solution within this sector."

"TechSoup is pleased that we've launched airSlate's nonprofit discount offerings," said Gayle Samuelson Carpentier, chief business development officer of TechSoup Global, in a statement. "We've begun this partnership with unique nonprofit discounts on their signNow products and look to add new products over the next year. We're excited to let nonprofits know these products are available to all organizations, no matter their mission or budget size."