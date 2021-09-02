Sitecore Acquires Digital Search Platform Provider Reflektion

Sitecore, a provider of digital experience management software, has acquired Reflektion, a digital search platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition, a continuation of Sitecore's $1.2 billion growth plan, will help marketers make search an integral part of the customer buying journey. Reflektion's platform can be leveraged across all aspects of the Sitecore digital experience platform, from transforming product data into understandable consumer-friendly language to understanding shopper intent, behavior, and product preferences.

"Search is about more than just entering words into a box and hoping for the right results. It is the cornerstone of a digital experience. With Reflektion, a brand can add various types of search, including personalized search, preview search, conversational search, and voice search," said Steve Tzikakis, CEO of Sitecore, in a statement. "This reduces customers' effort and anxiety to find exactly what they need with more convenience and speed and leads to increased customer satisfaction with more conversions and revenue. Acquiring Reflektion reinforces Sitecore's position as the leader in digital experience technologies that meets customers in the moment with more relevant, intuitive, and human experiences."

Reflektion includes complementary commerce, AI, and personalization capabilities that, alongside Sitecore's acquisitions of Four51, Boxever, and Moosend, offer even more power to seamlessly deliver targeted intelligent, personalized and real-time information across channels.