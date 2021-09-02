NielsenIQ Partners with Qualtrics

NielsenIQ, a provider of measurement and data analytics, is partnering with Qualtrics to create brand experience solutions that offer companies a real-time, 360-degree view of their brand health based on consumer feedback.

Through the partnership, NielsenIQ will use Qualtrics' BrandXM to power its Winning Brands solution. The joint solution will enable companies to capture key brand metrics, such as Brand Equity Index (a barometer of consumers’ purchase intent correlated with market share) on a single platform, aligning them with business outcomes including awareness, consideration, and usage. It will also provide pre-built analytics, automated workflows, and interactive dashboards from Qualtrics to help organizations simulate future scenarios and drive sustainable growth.