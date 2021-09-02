NielsenIQ Partners with Qualtrics
NielsenIQ, a provider of measurement and data analytics, is partnering with Qualtrics to create brand experience solutions that offer companies a real-time, 360-degree view of their brand health based on consumer feedback.
Through the partnership, NielsenIQ will use Qualtrics' BrandXM to power its Winning Brands solution. The joint solution will enable companies to capture key brand metrics, such as Brand Equity Index (a barometer of consumers’ purchase intent correlated with market share) on a single platform, aligning them with business outcomes including awareness, consideration, and usage. It will also provide pre-built analytics, automated workflows, and interactive dashboards from Qualtrics to help organizations simulate future scenarios and drive sustainable growth.
"NielsenIQ's best-in-class methodology, combined with Qualtrics' experience management technology, will help brands adapt and be successful in any business environment," said NielsenIQ Consumer Insights Global President Yuneeb Khan in a statement. "We are proud to be partnering with Qualtrics to provide brand leaders deeper insights in real time, allowing them to gain a leg up on their competition."
"The experiences every organization delivers have never been more important," said Qualtrics Global Head of Ecosystem R.J. Filipski, in a statement. "Bringing together NielsenIQ's leading Winning Brands model with Qualtrics' proven ability to help organizations deliver what consumers want will give brands a significant advantage in rapidly changing markets. The insights will empower brand leaders to serve consumers on a global scale faster than ever before."