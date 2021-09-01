Data Axle Acquires Lake Group Media and DonorBase

Data Axle, a provider of data, data-driven marketing, and real-time intelligence solutions, has acquired media buying and sales agency Lake Group Media and DonorBase, a nonprofit cooperative database.

As a result of the acquisition, Data Axle will now own two leading donor databases for nonprofits, DonorBase and Apogee

"We welcome Lake Group Media's and DonorBase's talented teams to Data Axle and envision very little change to day-to-day operations," said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino in a statement. "We will now offer enhanced combined data sets going forward that will power our clients' marketing programs with data processing, data appends, award-winning omnichannel campaign design and execution, analytical services, and enhanced modeling for acquisition and retention programs for our Lake Group Media and DonorBase clients. These acquisitions truly bolster our leadership position in the space."

"We are excited to bring DonorBase and Lake Group Media's industry-leading capabilities in donor acquisition and list management into the Data Axle Nonprofit division. We plan to retain DonorBase as a separate nonprofit cooperative database from our existing Apogee database, and it will remain under its current brand," said Niely Shams, president of nonprofit solutions at Data Axle, in a statement.

"Data Axle is a leader in data-driven solutions for commercial and nonprofit organizations across the country, and we're proud that Lake Group Media and DonorBase will now join the company," said Lake Group Media CEO Ryan Lake in a statement. "Our capabilities are aligned; we share a commitment to making sure marketers have the very best data-driven solutions and services. We felt that Data Axle was the best long-term permanent home for both Lake Group Media and DonorBase."