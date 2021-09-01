Hootsuite Launches Amplify for Microsoft Teams

Hootsuite today launched Amplify by Hootsuite for Microsoft Teams, an integration that will encourage Hootsuite Amplify and Teams users to share curated social media content directly from within the Teams business communication platform.

With Amplify by Hootsuite for Microsoft Teams, users can do the following:

Promote key campaigns;

Extend reach to new audiences through employee networks;

Share curated pre-approved content across multiple channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin. and Instagram; and

Stay connected to the stories and news resonating across different departments, divisions, and regions within the Teams application.

"As organic reach continues to decline on social media, organizations are growing their reach through their employees' social networks and harnessing the amplifying effects of hundreds or thousands of engaged employees sharing the brand's stories in their own voices," said Darren Guarnaccia, senior vice president of product at Hootsuite, in a statement. "With 84 percent of mature organizations experiencing significant increases in brand health through the use of employee advocacy—primarily if executives are engaged—it was a natural next step for us to integrate with Microsoft Teams to enable a wider audience to succeed on social media."

Hootsuite already integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365.