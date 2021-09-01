Contentsquare Acquired Hotjar

Contentsquare, a provider of digital experience analytics, is acquiring Hotjar, a provider of product experience insights platforms for small and midsized businesses. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Contentsquare and Hotjar help businesses understand people's behaviors online. Together, they provide insights to close to 1 million websites in more than 180 countries, analyzing trillions of web and mobile app behaviors and micro-gestures on sites that process billions of dollars in transactions daily, using artificial intelligence to turn this data into recommendations.

"People today expect great digital experiences whenever they are connected, whether they are interacting with big global brands or startups and growing businesses. Coming together with Hotjar allows us to broaden our reach to bring business-critical insights to every type of business across all industries," said Jonathan Cherki, CEO and founder of Contentsquare, in a statement. "We couldn't be more excited to be joining forces with Contentsquare. We built Hotjar to inspire product improvements by enabling businesses of all sizes to have empathy with their end users. Joining the Contentsquare family enables us to accelerate our work toward this vision, double-down on our investments in innovation, and thereby unlock even more value for our customers," said David Darmanin, Hotjar's founder, in a statement.

The acquisition was funded in part by a $500 million Series E funding round that Contentsquare conducted in May.