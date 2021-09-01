Botco.ai Launches BotcoLive, Combining AI Chat and Live Agent Support

Botco.ai, providers of a conversational marketing solution, today launched BotcoLive, a feature that hands over automated chat conversations to live agents when visitors hit key milestones.

Working with Botco.ai’s intelligent chat technology, BotcoLive allows healthcare providers to accelerate their lead qualification process and drive more conversions.

"For many organizations, giving their clients the attention they deserve isn't possible at scale," said Jacob Molina, product manager at Botco.ai, in a statement. "Using intelligent and conversational chat algorithms, our technology can handle a high volume of inbound questions with machine speed and human care. With the release of BotcoLive, conversations can transition from AI chat to live agent without any friction. This ensures a company's customers are in touch with the right point of contact within the organization to carry them through the rest of the conversion process."

BotcoLive picks up right where automated chat leaves off. As soon as a customer asks to speak with a person, the conversation is queued in the chat dashboard. From there, an agent can respond directly, route the conversation to a more appropriate team member, or prioritize it for follow-up. The dashboard also provides relevant context for each interaction and allows users to make internal notes on the conversation.

BotcoLive helps organizations support their customers by providing the following:

A fluid transition between intelligent chat and talking with a live agent;

An intuitive chatting interfacesupported by rich contextual data on each conversation;

Workload management, so agents can prioritize urgent conversations, direct conversations to the right team member, and manage work schedules.

American Family Care (AFC), a provider of urgent care and primary care, will be an early adopter and go live with BotcoLive later this year.