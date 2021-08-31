Swizznet Offers GoldMine CRM in the U.S.

Swizznet, a cloud-based hosting solutions company for small and midsized businesses, is adding GoldMine CRM to its portfolio of solutions, having been named GoldMine's exclusive managed services provider (MSP) in the United States.

As a GoldMine MSP partner, Swizznet offers access to GoldMine Premium Edition, which is available as GoldMine Cloud.