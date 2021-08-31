Swizznet Offers GoldMine CRM in the U.S.
Swizznet, a cloud-based hosting solutions company for small and midsized businesses, is adding GoldMine CRM to its portfolio of solutions, having been named GoldMine's exclusive managed services provider (MSP) in the United States.
As a GoldMine MSP partner, Swizznet offers access to GoldMine Premium Edition, which is available as GoldMine Cloud.
"We're excited that we can now offer access to GoldMine's cloud-based CRM solution to growing businesses in the United States," said Bob Hollander, Swizznet's president and CEO, in a statement. "It's our mission to offer secure access to industry-leading tools and applications from GoldMine and others to help our clients increase productivity and grow through scalable technology solutions."
"We are thrilled about our new MSP partnership with Swizznet, a well-established leader in delivering enterprise-level desktop-as-a-service solutions," said Paul Petersen, GoldMine's vice president and general manager, in a statement. "With Swizznet, GoldMine customers have more options for accessing our time-tested and industry-leading CRM solution."