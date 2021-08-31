GatherContent Adds Integrations

GatherContent has added integrations with Gatsby and Netify and deepened existing integrations with Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), Drupal, Slack, Vercel, and Zapier to help customers streamline their marketing technology stack.s.

"GatherContent is the glue that connects these other platforms together," said Angus Edwardson, co-founder and vice president of product at GatherContent, in a statement. "Our goal is to allow GatherContent to easily slide into existing marketing workflows with as few barriers as possible."

In addition to the new and deepened integrations, GatherContent has built more libraries on its API, including JavaScript helper libraries using Jamstack technology.