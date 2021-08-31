Observe.AI to Acquire ScopeAI
Observe.AI, a provider of contact center artificial intelligence technology, is acquiring ScopeAI, a company that automatically extracts actionable insights from customer conversations across chat, email, and social media. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With the acquisition, Observe.AI's omnichannel product offerings have expanded to a full suite of voice- and text-based conversation intelligence offerings that include purpose-built workflows for Quality Assurance and Agent Performance & Coaching.
Observe.AI will formalize its omnichannel offering in the fall, starting with web chat support channels. With it, contact center operators will be able to achieve the following:
- Scale new omnichannel contact center initiatives from a single platform;
- Provide targeted coaching across channels; and
- Uncover trends across voice and text conversations in one unified dashboard.
"The pandemic has shown that even the most well-thought-out digital transformation initiatives require human connection points to drive stellar customer experiences. I'm thrilled to extend our industry-leading AI into the world of omnichannel, maximizing agent performance along with customer satisfaction," said Swapnil Jain, co-founder and CEO of Observe.AI, in a statement. "Our expansion into omnichannel aligns with our broader mission to empower every worker within the contact center to achieve unprecedented levels of productivity. By giving 100 percent visibility into customer conversations, we can turn every interaction into a business-improving insight."
"We are thrilled to be joining forces with the Observe.AI team. Like ScopeAI, Observe has a passion for empowering CX leaders with data to make actionable, informed decisions," said Natalie Abeysena, co-founder and CEO of ScopeAI, in a statement. "Our shared values, rooted in customer experience and analytics, will open up new ways for contact centers to leverage AI to drive revenue and efficiency."
