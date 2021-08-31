Observe.AI to Acquire ScopeAI

Observe.AI, a provider of contact center artificial intelligence technology, is acquiring ScopeAI, a company that automatically extracts actionable insights from customer conversations across chat, email, and social media. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the acquisition, Observe.AI's omnichannel product offerings have expanded to a full suite of voice- and text-based conversation intelligence offerings that include purpose-built workflows for Quality Assurance and Agent Performance & Coaching.

Observe.AI will formalize its omnichannel offering in the fall, starting with web chat support channels. With it, contact center operators will be able to achieve the following:

Scale new omnichannel contact center initiatives from a single platform;

Provide targeted coaching across channels; and

Uncover trends across voice and text conversations in one unified dashboard.