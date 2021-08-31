Fanplayr Introduces PrivacyID

Fanplayr, a provider of solutions for online behavioral personalization, artificial intelligence, and user privacy, today introduced PrivacyID, an anonymized user identification solution.

PrivacyID protects user data by assigning user identifiers and anonymizing the information collected, allowing customers to access the information without breaking privacy regulations or compromising user security.

The technology behind PrivacyID allows for seamless use of anonymized information, giving providers of third-party services access to the data while keeping it protected so there's no disruption of integration with their services. Data is collected continuously any time users interact with company websites or any of their third-party services, such as SMS and email providers. A single dashboard manages user identifier access within their organizations and third-party service organizations.

"Consent regulations are evolving and difficult to manage," said Rajiv Sunkara, co-founder and chief technology officer of Fanplayr, in a statement. "The changing landscape unfortunately has led to less accurate business analytics, reduced ability to identify visitors, and has dialed back some of the developments in user experience. We developed PrivacyID specifically to solve these issues." "After more than a decade of providing personalization and artificial intelligence solutions to our customers, we're confident PrivacyID will solve some of the pain points that have evolved with recent changes in regulations," said Simon Yencken, CEO and co-founder of Fanplayr, in a statement. "Our primary objective is to allow our customers to move forward with the advancements we've made in user experience and sales conversion, while maintaining the utmost integrity of their user data."

Fanplayr has been granted provisional patent protection on the technology behind PrivacyID and will test the system with a select group of customers this year.