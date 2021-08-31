Influential Teams Up with TikTok
Influential, an influencer marketing company, is partnering with TikTok and integrating with the new TikTok Creator Marketplace API to enable more seamless TikTok creator discovery and glean insights on creators.
This includes exclusive first-party insights on audience demographics, growth trends, best-performing videos, and much more, to identify the right creators for both native and paid advertising campaigns.
"With brands leaning into short-form video content more than ever before, Influential is providing the data, technology, insights, and access to talent of all sizes for brand clients," said Ryan Detert, CEO of Influential, in a statement. "TikTok is clearly the most sought-after audience and platform for brand integrations, and we at Influential are excited to join forces to drive engagement, brand safety, and business outcomes on TikTok."
"Creators are the lifeblood of our platform, and we're constantly thinking of new ways to make it easy for them to connect and collaborate with brands. We're thrilled to be integrating with an elite group of trusted partners to help brands discover and work with diverse creators who can share their message in an authentic way," said Melissa Yang, head of ecosystem partnerships at TikTok, in a statement.