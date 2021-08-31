DoubleVerify to Acquire Meetrics
DoubleVerify, providers of software for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, will acquire Meetrics, an ad verification company headquartered in Germany, for an undisclosed amount.
Meetrics offers media quality measurement and solutions across viewability, fraud, and brand safety and suitability.
"DV's mission is to make digital advertising stronger, safer, and more secure, giving global brands clarity and confidence in their digital investments," said Mark Zagorski, DoubleVerify's CEO, in a statement. "Our strategy in support of this mission is to verify everywhere—across channels, formats, platforms and geographies. The Meetrics transaction fully supports this approach and bolsters our operating footprint in EMEA, adding experienced sales, product, and engineering teams and tenured customer relationships that will continue to help accelerate the growth of our international business."
"The entire Meetrics team is thrilled to join forces with DoubleVerify, a rapidly expanding global organization with a best-in-class verification offering," said Philipp von Hilgers, Co-founder and Managing Director of Meetrics, in a statement. "Integrating Meetrics' technology and expertise with DV's global platform will accelerate our efforts to power media quality and performance for leading brands in the region."