YellowHEAD Launches Allison 2.0 for Optimizing Ad Creative

yellowHEAD, a performance marketing company, today launched Alison 2.0, featuring significant updates to its cloud-based creative insights platform.

Alison 2.0 leverages recent innovations in statistical modeling and computer vision to improve how the platform ideates, analyzes, and optimizes ad creative. Marketers and performance advertisers can use the platform's enhanced AI engines to improve campaigns.

Alison analyzes dozens of ad creative parameters, such as characters, imagery, color, copy, sound, and others, to identify the best construction for campaign performance across digital channels.

Ads created by Alison have generated more than three times the return on ad spend, according to yellowHEAD data

Platform upgrades in Alison 2.0 include the following:>

Enhanced Intelligent Recommendations: Alison 2.0 uses a more robust statistical model to drive its actionable recommendations.

Improved Element Identification: Alison 2.0 uses new computer vision technology, combined with human intelligence, to identify unique creative elements, such as characters, colors, music, text, and more.

Upgraded Automated Tagging: Alison 2.0 uses innovations in machine learning and additional taxonomies to support ad creative analysis.

Enrolled Desktop Application Compatibility:Previously available only via mobile app, Alison 2.0 makes these features available on desktop devices.