CommerceIQ Integrates with Criteo

CommerceIQ is integrating its algorithmic e-commerce platform with Criteo's Retail Media solution to expand its omnichannel advertising offering.

CommerceIQ's customers can now optimize their retailer search advertising across Criteo's ecosystem of retailers and marketplaces

With the Criteo integration, CommerceIQ is introducing a proprietary metric called Search Rank Index (SRI), which tracks the search ranking of individual products on important keywords and automatically adjusts bids based on the SRI, as opposed to just bidding on pre-specified keywords. Combined with Criteo's AI-powered personalization, CommerceIQ's SRI allows for automated optimizations in real time.