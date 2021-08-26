CommerceIQ Integrates with Criteo
CommerceIQ is integrating its algorithmic e-commerce platform with Criteo's Retail Media solution to expand its omnichannel advertising offering.
CommerceIQ's customers can now optimize their retailer search advertising across Criteo's ecosystem of retailers and marketplaces
With the Criteo integration, CommerceIQ is introducing a proprietary metric called Search Rank Index (SRI), which tracks the search ranking of individual products on important keywords and automatically adjusts bids based on the SRI, as opposed to just bidding on pre-specified keywords. Combined with Criteo's AI-powered personalization, CommerceIQ's SRI allows for automated optimizations in real time.
"We are thrilled to welcome CommerceIQ to our API Partner Program," said Geoffroy Martin, executive vice president and general manager of growth portfolio at Criteo, in a statement. "Retail media is critical for any brand seeking to maximize product sales and grow market share. We are excited to enable CommerceIQ customers to drive better commerce outcomes across the world-class retailers and marketplaces that leverage Criteo technology."
"Rather than just optimizing for short-term clicks and conversions, retail media can be used to capture new customers and grow organic search rankings," said Himanshu Jain, vice president of product management and analytics at CommerceIQ, in a statement. "If brands focus on growing share of voice, connecting ad spend with retail metrics like in-stock rates and profitability, they will unlock a key enabler for profitable market share growth in e-commerce. Our integration to Criteo lights up this capability across the entire omnichannel ecosystem while optimizing and automating decision-making at significant scale."
"CommerceIQ's integration with the Criteo API enhances the strategic value of their solution beyond Amazon to other omnichannel retailers," said Leonard Glick, director of marketing and business intelligence at Spectrum Brands, in a statement. "Leveraging CIQ's platform in additional online marketplaces gives us an edge in maximizing our retail media investments to grow discoverability and drive incremental revenue and contribution margin."