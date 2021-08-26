Merkle Launches Data Accelerator for Nonprofit

Merkle launched Data Accelerator for Nonprofit, a cloud-based, data-management solution that enables nonprofits to connect their data sources.

The cloud-based solution enables marketers to stand up a centralized data management solution and analyze campaign performance and constituent segment behaviors.The Data Accelerator for Nonprofit integrates disparate first-, second, and third-party data and performs identity resolution to match individuals across data sources. Dashboards include executive summaries, donor lifestyles and behaviors, campaign analysis, and test results,.