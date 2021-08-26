Merkle Launches Data Accelerator for Nonprofit
Merkle launched Data Accelerator for Nonprofit, a cloud-based, data-management solution that enables nonprofits to connect their data sources.
The cloud-based solution enables marketers to stand up a centralized data management solution and analyze campaign performance and constituent segment behaviors.The Data Accelerator for Nonprofit integrates disparate first-, second, and third-party data and performs identity resolution to match individuals across data sources. Dashboards include executive summaries, donor lifestyles and behaviors, campaign analysis, and test results,.
"For many nonprofit organizations, marketing and fundraising operations are fraught with challenges, including budget constraints and aging infrastructures. Many struggle to connect their siloed data sources and confront the technology and analytics limitations that impede their organizational growth," said Jane Portman, health and nonprofit lead at Merkle, in a statement. "The Data Accelerator for Nonprofit offers a solution to these challenges through its integrated data source and streamlined, constituent-centric approach."