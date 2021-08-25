Adzooma Relaunches Platform

Adzooma today relaunched its online platform to help small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) with their digital marketing efforts.

"Our mission and focus has always been committed to making online marketing accessible, affordable, and effective for all businesses, no matter what their size," said Robert Wass, director and co-founder of Adzooma, in a statement. "Now, however, we have made marked improvements and additions and are delighted to unveil our new, updated Adzooma platform. The new online hub features a central dashboard containing a bespoke, customised task checklist. Users can systematically action these tasks, which enable them to activate their online marketing, enhance their brand presence, and ultimately help grow their businesses."

The new Adzooma platform development means that SMBs can plan, action, automate, and optimize their online marketing performance in one central place.

The Adzooma dashboard now contains a Business Score, comprised of several sub scores that rate performance across digital marketing channels like pay-per-click, search engine optimization, web metrics, and education. As the platform continues to evolve, additional advertising channels will be integrated and new benchmark scores will be included, such as social media score, brand presence score, and email score.