Plannuh Launches Free Marketing Plan Builder

Plannuh today launched its free online Marketing Plan Builder to help marketers devise their goals, strategies, campaigns, and measurements.

Plannuh created the Marketing Plan Builder to provide structure and clarity for marketers as they prepare for 2022. The online application is based on the best practices of the Marketing Plan Framework outlined in the book The Next CMO: A Guide to Operational Marketing Excellence

The Marketing Plan Builder guides marketers with a framework to build their plans step-by-step. With one click, they can export the plan elements they completed, the full framework, and examples to an editable slide presentation format. Marketers can continue building their plan and share it and present it to their teams, executives, and the board for validation.

The Marketing Plan Builder includes the following plan elements, along with a description of what they are and why they are necessary, and best practice examples:

Situation analysis;

Market research and analysis;

Company goals;

Marketing goals;

Marketing strategies;

Target audience, segmentation, and personas;

Positioning and messaging;

Product definition and direction;

Pricing and packaging;

Competitive analysis;

Sales channel strategy;

Sales support;

Partner and channel strategy;

Product and services launches;

Campaigns;

Marketing channels;

Marketing programs;

Marketing activity timeline/calendar;

Marketing team structure and growth;

Marketing budget;

Testing; and

Metrics of achievement.

Once the marketing plan is built, marketers can use Plannuh to collaboratively execute, measure, and improve the business value of their marketing in real time.