NICE Launches Enlighten AI for Complaint Management

NICE today released Enlighten AI for Complaint Management, which automatically identifies and categorizes consumer complaints and automates the remediation process.

Based on NICE's artifical intelligence framework for customer engagement, the solution analyzes 100 percent of interactions across all communication channels and operationalizes root-cause insights to protect organizations from reputational and compliance risks. NICE Enlighten AI for Complaint Management also serves as an early warning system, notifying companies of the potential risk of regulatory action.

The solution offers desktop alerts with real-time next-best-action guidance to help agents avoid or mitigate consumer complaints during the interaction. For contact center managers, out-of-the-box, customizable dashboards and reports provide a clear view of complaint status, customer satisfaction metrics, interaction trends, and contact drivers.